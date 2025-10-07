Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.88 and a 200 day moving average of $297.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.