OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.01 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $562,221,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

