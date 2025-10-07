Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after buying an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,178,000 after buying an additional 490,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.