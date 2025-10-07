Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 152.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

