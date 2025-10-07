Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BA opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

