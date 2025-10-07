Wells Fargo & Company $WFC is Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.1% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.74.

NYSE WFC opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

