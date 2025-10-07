Sachetta LLC Sells 603 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,111,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

