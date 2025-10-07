Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 74.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

APH stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.