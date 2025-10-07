Elm3 Financial Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Elm3 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.13.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $514.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.74 and its 200-day moving average is $461.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.