588 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Acquired by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Shares of TMUS opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.40 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total value of $14,844,394.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 628,297,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,766,016,606.55. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,579,219 shares of company stock worth $621,776,150. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

