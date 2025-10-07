Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.