Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 197,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.86.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.