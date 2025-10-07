Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,430 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

