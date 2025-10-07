Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Pillar Financial Advisors LLC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $408.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

