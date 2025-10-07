RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Deere & Company $DE

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.1% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE DE opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.