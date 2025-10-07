The Future Fund Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FFLS) Short Interest Update

The Future Fund Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FFLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Future Fund Long/Short ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA FFLS opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.61. Future Fund Long/Short ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.
About Future Fund Long/Short ETF
