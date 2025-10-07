NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Short Interest Update

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 389,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MMCA opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

