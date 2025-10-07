Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 986,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,312,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.