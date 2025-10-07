Hardy Reed LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

