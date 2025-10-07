Hardy Reed LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.88. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

