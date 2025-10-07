Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Down 0.5%

Eureka Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Eureka Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the first quarter worth $743,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Eureka Acquisition by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Eureka Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 305,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

