Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $26.79 Million Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,843 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 4.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 274.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

