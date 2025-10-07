Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

