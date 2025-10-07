Country Club Bank Buys 10,130 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Country Club Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

