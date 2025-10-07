Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 15,854,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 6,609,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Artemis Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £16.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.18.
About Artemis Resources
The Company’s main projects include;
• Karratha Gold Project (100%) including the Carlow Castle 704k oz AuEq gold-copper-cobalt project in the West Pilbara;
• Karratha Lithium Project including the high grade Mt Marie Lithium Prospect and the Osborne Lithium JV (Artemis 49%; GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) 51%)
• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).
• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.
