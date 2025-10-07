CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($18.52) and last traded at GBX 1,362 ($18.36), with a volume of 235458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

CVS Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,235.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £988.58 million, a PE ratio of 36,263.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Fairman purchased 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,216 per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.04. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

