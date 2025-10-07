Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

