HC Wainwright Weighs in on TG Therapeutics FY2029 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $46.48.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,017,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

