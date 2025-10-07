Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

