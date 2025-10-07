Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Decreases By 40.0%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Imperial Petroleum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

