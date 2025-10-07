Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 14th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.39. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 23.54%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

