Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $364.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $365.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

