Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Clark & Stuart Inc

Clark & Stuart Inc lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

