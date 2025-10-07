404 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Bought by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.46 and a 200 day moving average of $562.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.