404 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Bought by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE MA opened at $578.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.46 and a 200 day moving average of $562.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
