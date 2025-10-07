Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

