Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $364.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $365.30. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

