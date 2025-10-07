Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $199.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

