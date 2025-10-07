Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

