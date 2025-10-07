Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 236.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.