BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $32,763,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 472,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,431,476 shares of company stock valued at $182,776,618. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

