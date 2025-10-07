Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.45, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

