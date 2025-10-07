Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

