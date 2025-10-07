Country Club Bank Has $75.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Country Club Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Country Club Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $75,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 604,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

