Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

