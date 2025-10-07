McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

