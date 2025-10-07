iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Position Trimmed by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% in the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

