Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:CL opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

