Sachetta LLC Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Xylem by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.