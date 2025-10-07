Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,723 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

