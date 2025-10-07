Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 76.4% – Should You Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) dropped 76.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 14,392,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,058% from the average daily volume of 667,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Bales sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Also, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $685,000 and sold 90,000 shares valued at $67,200. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

